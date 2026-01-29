A Sussex Police officer charged with dangerous driving over a crash which closed the Old Steine for two days is no longer facing criminal charges.

PC James Kirk, 27, was alleged to have driven a marked police vehicle while responding to an emergency call through a red light and collided with a light goods vehicle (LGV) in Brighton on 4 September last year.

The crash led to a diesel spillage, which meant the stretch of road had to be resurfaced.

After being charged with dangerous driving, the Crown Prosecution Service withdrew the case under the rationale of a criminal prosecution not being in the public interest.

The matter remains with Sussex Police’s Professional Standards Department to consider misconduct proceedings.