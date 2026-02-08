Made You Look is coming to Brighton Dome’s Studio Theatre on 25th & 26th February, and we are excited to hear from one of our most explosive spoken word performers.

The show promises to interrogate masculinity and what it means to be an immigrant in a Britain growing increasingly hostile towards minorities and women. Using potent and vital poetry throughout, this show fuses poetry, physical theatre, visual art, and sound to create a deeply emotional, at times uncomfortable, but profoundly necessary experience.

Performed by Ty’rone Haughton, a Jamaican-born poet and playwright who has worked through selective mutism and an aversion to writing. His work focuses on social issues, identity and exploring lived experiences. Ty’rone is the founder of Literati Arts and the Leicester Poetry Committee. He is also the Trainee Artistic Director of Apples And Snakes. In 2023, Ty’rone was named as one of BBC Radio 1Xtra’s ‘Future Figures’ for his contributions to the arts and social care.

In 2022, Ty’rone’s debut poetry collection HOODS was published; a probe into childhood, manhood and fatherhood. Outside of poetry, Ty’rone is an active voice and thought leader in the social care sector, using his lived experience of growing up in care to provide consultation and training to fostering services and organisations that work with looked-after children.

The performance will also feature Brighton based poet Gray Taylor. Originally from Derby, he has a musical background in hip hop, grime and RnB. Grey describes his poetry style as “Conversational, punchline, storytelling,” with a focus on poems that are thought-provoking, relatable, fun, and easy on the ear.

This evening will provoke a reaction and offer the audience a unique opportunity to hear what it feels like to experience the writer’s deep personal emotions. There will also be an opportunity to interact with the set and reflect on the performance afterwards, as Ty’rone will be staying in the performance space.

Performance Dates

Wednesday 25th February – 8.00 pm

Thursday 26th February – 8.00 pm

Tickets are available from Brighton Dome.

Accessibility information is here.

