A police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct after failing to disclose that he had been the subject of a disciplinary investigation during a vetting process.

Sussex Police said this morning (Thursday 19 February): “A former recruit police officer who omitted information during his vetting has had gross misconduct proven against him.

“Ex-PC Cameron Young failed to disclose he had previously been subject to a disciplinary investigation when he applied to join Sussex Police.

“He was subject to an accelerated gross misconduct hearing concluding on Thursday (12 February) that found he would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned.

“He was also placed on the College of Policing barred list to prevent him from serving as a police officer in another force.”

Chief Inspector Jim Smith said: “We take vetting extremely seriously to ensure we recruit the best possible candidates to serve the public.

“Our processes are thorough, robust and subject to regular review, helping us to identify any discrepancies and take appropriate action.

“This hearing outcome should send a strong message to anyone thinking of applying to join the police, and the wider public, that we are fully committed to rooting out anyone who should not be part of our service.”