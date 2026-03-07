SLEAFORD MODS + HEARTWORMS – BRIGHTON DOME 6.3.26

It’s not quite as omnipresent as ‘Live Aid’ was in the mid 80’s, but the current push from the WAR child charity regarding their quest on never giving up on children living through conflict, is certainly making waves throughout the music industry and beyond. Last November a stellar cast of musicians came together to lay down their tracks for the 24 tune ‘HELP(2)’ album which dropped today! The names appearing on the record are rather impressive and details of those can be located HERE.

So it’s only fitting that this evening we are in the company of Sleaford Mods who are donating £1/1€ from every ticket sold on their current tour to WAR child. The duo have also stated that all profits from their ‘Megatron’ single will be donated to support WAR child’s life-changing work in assisting children affected by conflict – Purchase the tune HERE.

Tonight’s concert at Brighton Dome is the penultimate date of the Sleaford Mods 13 date tour. They were last here on 3rd December 2021 and I was in attendance with my partner Jordan Mooney (RIP) who was a big fan – Read our review HERE.

This evening Jason Williamson (vocals) and Andrew Fearn (music) offloaded 25 songs during their 89 minute session with us, which ran from 8:59pm to 10:28pm. So they certainly aren’t hanging around and no tune outstays its welcome, with the shortest being 2 minutes 23 seconds and the longest being 4 minutes 45 seconds. How do we know this I hear you ask. Simple, the band kindly gave us the timings of every song of the set, which is certainly a first for us!

It’s fair to say that Sleaford Mods are very marmite, as in you either love them or hate them. They are the Ramones of their world, in that many songs sound similar, but what is certain is that the lyrics that you do manage to link onto, etch their way into your soul. The words spurt out of Jason’s mouth at a rate of knots like verbal diarrhea interspersed with tourettes swearing and a bird squark. It’s a full-on experience as fans ready themselves to absorb the biggest tirade of lyrics heard during a gig all year. God knows how he remembers them all.

The stage set this time around reminds me of when roadmen are mending the motorways at night and also an archaeological dig. Behind the duo is a corrugated iron style sheet that is around 8 feet high and runs the width of the stage. This closes the gap between the standing crowd and the band. The crowd barrier used by the two photographers isn’t as wide either. Also on stage are two full length mirrors on either of the sides, which have the effect of there being more band members. There’s a smallish tv screen on stage in order to play videos of the backing vocals from the guests who appear on the records, and when remembered Jason announces these in appreciation to the crowd. There are four brightly flashing roadworks style lights, and ground floor thin lighting at the bottom of the corrugated wall which offer epilepsy style white flashes when required. Finally there’s Andrew’s laptop sitting atop of a box which proudly displays WAR child posters.

The duo are clad in their trademark shorts and t-shirts, which can be seen on everyman throughout the land. In essence, Jason does all the singing and body manoeuvres whereas Andrew simply clicks the next track on the laptop and continually dances a la Bez style. Despite the music only being on the laptop, the sound throughout the circular venue is immense and adds to the enjoyment of the evening. They begin….Jason utters “How you doing?”.………

They commence with the first of a dozen (of the 13) cuts from their latest long player ‘The Demise Of Planet X’, this being the slowly paced ‘The Unwrap’ which is the second shortest song of the night, coming in at 2:26. This is followed by two more cuts from the album, the faster ‘The Good Life’ and the modern day classic ‘Megaton’, with its bouncy jaunty beat and often repeated song title. The only tunes culled from their 2016 ‘T.C.R.’ EP are up next in the form of ‘T.C.R.’ and ‘Dad’s Corner’. For ‘T.C.R.’ the song’s title is delivered with venom akin to Johnny Rotten’s on the Sex Pistols classic ‘EMI’ and what sounds like a bass guitar backing adds to the punk vibe; whereas the ‘Dad’s Corner’ song title is often repeated.

Jason then informs us that they went to Brighton Beach earlier with its calm waves, which no doubt was some well-earned relaxation before the storm. ‘Shoving The Images’ from ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ is up next and its beat reminds me of coconuts being used to emulate horse galloping like in ‘Monty Python And The Holy Grail’. ‘Flood The Zone’ follows with its bouncy uplifting electronic beat which works in complete contrast to the opening lyrics “There’s a gas leak from the fake wood”. Two cuts appear from 2021’s ‘Spare Ribs’ album and these are next. The first being ‘I Don’t Rate You’ with its notable deep bass synth rumble. This is a real head-bobber and Jason’s vocals here remind me of Joe Talbot (IDLES), and it’s certainly a standout track for me. Jason then addresses the crowd “Enjoying the concert Brighton?” before they launch into ‘Mork N Mindy’ which features Billy Nomates on vocals on the backing video. This has a thudding beat that reminds me of mid 80’s Depeche Mode, in particular ‘Behind The Wheel’. It’s a very well received tune. It’s fair to say that they are all greeted with joy by the mixed age punters in the house tonight.

There’s an a capella spoken intro on ‘Gina Was’ from the latest LP which then leads into the thudding beat. There’s some earworm “Do you miss me?” vocals on the tv screen from Sue Tompkins up next with the arrival of ‘No Touch’, which is another highlight for yours truly. Things then get down and gritty with the title track of 2023’s ‘UK Grim’ album, after which we hear the click of drumsticks on the backing and they are away again with the uplifting beat of ‘Elitist G.O.A.T.’ which features the solid vocal talents of Aldous Harding who will be playing live at this very venue on 25th May as part of the Brighton Festival (Details HERE).

The sole tune from 2019’s ‘Eton Alive’ album comes next, this being the drum ‘n’ bass meets jungle style beats of ‘Kebab Spider’. After which Jason utters “You still having a good time Brighton?”, with the answer being affirmative from the crowd. Jason then indicates that if need be, now is the time to head to the bar. I think he might understand that the next number is less immediate than all the rest. This being ‘Bad Santa’ off the new record. And as if by magic the Santa lookalike security guard commences handing out plastic cups of water to those in the front row that are in need of it. The shortest song is next, which is the title track of ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album, which comes in at 2:23. There’s some speedy rock’n’roll sounding shuffling beat up next with the arrival of their 2018 ‘Bang Someone Out’ single, which is akin to Mud or Showaddywaddy on steroids.

The first of the three cuts in the set from 2014’s ‘Divide And Exit’ album is the duo’s next selection, this is ‘A Little Ditty’ which has a wicked electronic dance beat that really peaked my attention and Sigue Sigue Sputnik came to mind. There’s more electronic loveliness on ‘Kill List’ which features a deadly “whoaw” electronic pulse in it that Africa Bambaataa would have seriously enjoyed. This features some guest rapping on the screen via Snowy. ‘Double Diamond’ from the latest record is next and the repeated backing riff reminds me of Deep Purple’s ‘Smoke On The Water’. ‘Force 10 From Navarone’ from 2023’s ‘UK Grim’ album was another decent number and this featured the vocal talents of Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw, as well as a durrty style ‘New Life’ (Depeche Mode) backing beat.

The longest song of the set is up next (4:45) and this is the only cover of the night, it’s the Pet Shop Boys smash ‘West End Girls’ which the Sleaford Mods released as a single back in 2023 single. Talk about an unexpected release or what! I wouldn’t have guessed that in a million years as they say. It is as unexpected as them also releasing a rendition of Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish’s ‘Male Stripper’. This ‘West End Girls’ is a great homage and a massive set highlight for me. Another corker followed with the arrival of ‘Tied Up In Nottz’ from their ‘Divide And Exit’ album. However, the largest cheer of the evening from the punters was given at the culmination of ‘Jobseeker’ which is found on their ‘The Mekon’ album from back in 2007. It’s an urgent number that has a Carter USM style bangin’ repetitive electronic beat and the vocals are delivered with a real snarl. It’s punk rock at its best and this would be brilliant at the world’s largest punk festival, ‘Rebellion’ in Blackpool.

Jason then warmheartedly thanks the crowd “Thank you for coming down again. Thank you Brighton” and then they sign off with the best song of the night for me, this being ‘Tweet Tweet Tweet’ from the ‘Divide And Exit’ album, which offers the fastest paced beat all night. It’s fair to say that this evening has been a pure masterclass on doing things your own DIY way and inviting folk along for the ride. So then, Sleaford Mods, as relevant as ever, the proof is in the pudding, so click HERE.

Sleaford Mods:

Jason Williamson – vocals

Andrew Fearn – music

Sleaford Mods setlist:

‘The Unwrap’ (from 2026 ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album)

‘The Good Life’ (with Gwendoline Christie & BIG SPECIAL) (from 2026 ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album)

‘Megaton’ (from 2026 ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album)

‘T.C.R.’ (from 2016 ‘T.C.R.’ EP)

‘Dad’s Corner’ (from 2016 ‘T.C.R.’ EP)

‘Shoving The Images’ (from 2026 ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album)

‘Flood The Zone’ (with Liam Bailey) (from 2026 ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album)

‘I Don’t Rate You’ (from 2021 ‘Spare Ribs’ album)

‘Mork N Mindy’ (with Billy Nomates) (from 2021 ‘Spare Ribs’ album)

‘Gina Was’ (from 2026 ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album)

‘No Touch’ (with Sue Tompkins) (from 2026 ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album)

‘UK Grim’ (from 2023 ‘UK Grim’ album)

‘Elitist G.O.A.T.’ (with Aldous Harding) (from 2026 ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album)

‘Kebab Spider’ (from 2019 ‘Eton Alive’ album)

‘Bad Santa’ (from 2026 ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album)

‘The Demise Of Planet X’ (from 2026 ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album)

‘Bang Someone Out’ (a 2018 single)

‘A Little Ditty’ (from 2014 ‘Divide And Exit’ album)

‘Kill List’ (with Snowy) (from 2026 ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album)

‘Double Diamond’ (from 2026 ‘The Demise Of Planet X’ album)

‘Force 10 From Navarone’ (with Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw) (from 2023 ‘UK GRIM’ album)

‘West End Girls’ (Pet Shop Boys cover) (a 2023 single)

‘Tied Up In Nottz’ (from 2014 ‘Divide And Exit’ album)

‘Jobseeker’ (from 2007 ‘The Mekon’ album)

‘Tweet Tweet Tweet’ (from 2014 ‘Divide And Exit’ album)

www.instagram.com/sleaford_mods

Support this evening came from Heartworms which is the brainchild of Josephine “Jojo” Orme. This is a musical journey that we have keenly followed over the past few years and have watched Jojo grow in confidence and stature and one, who like the Sleaford Mods, does seem to operate under her own way of doing things. We have reviewed her a number of times including The Old Blue Last, Shoreditch, London 17.1.22, The MVT Stage, The Great Escape 12.5.22, Green Door Store, Brighton 22.3.23, TGE Beach Stage, The Great Escape, Brighton 11.5.23, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea 8.7.23, Rockaway Beach, Butlins, Bognor Regis 6.1.24, and Concorde 2, Brighton 25.2.25 (Review HERE).

Heartworms never seems to be static in music or live stage performances. She calls upon session musicians that can assist her at each given time and this evening she is joined by just a couple of them, a drummer and a guitarist. I’m afraid I don’t know their names and they weren’t introduced. As ever, the Heartworms live interaction between Jojo and the punters is kept at a minimum and she prefers to let the music do all the talking. It’s an all-too-brief encounter this evening of only 28 minutes (from 8:01pm to 8:29pm), and in this time we are given 7 numbers, of varying styles and intensity. Jojo takes care of vocals, guitar and theremin. The male guitarist switches between two flying V’s, which always look cool to me, and the drummer impressively pounds away at his kit and I think organises the backing tracks.

The trio commence to a sadly half-full venue and take those unaware with the unreleased demonic ‘Beat Poem’ with lines like “we are the people you buried under the floors” which are delivered through minimum stage lighting. It’s all very goth and Jojo’s body becomes animated, which grows deeper with the performing of the drumming led ‘Extraordinary Wings’ from 2025’s ‘Glutton For Punishment’ album, which culminates with the words “I don’t wish murder ’cause l got no right”. After which Jojo straps on her guitar for the first time and the banging beats of ‘Warplane’ from the same LP, fill the auditorium. She has the interest of the punters with her powerful vocals, many of which are now making their way in from the bars and street.

Jojo then addresses the punters with a simple “Thank you so much. We are Heartworms!” and then Jojo offloads her witchlike vocal delivery atop the solid drumbeat of 2023’s ‘May I Comply’ single. Things then become otherworldly when Jojo waves her hand in front of her theremin for ‘Retributions Of An Awful Life’ which is from 2023’s ‘A Comforting Notion’ EP. There’s a real this century Gary Numan vibe to be had here and it’s an excellent composition and delivery with the standout lines “I hear you running”. Jojo then discards her guitar for The Cure sounding ‘Consistent Dedication’ which is also found on her ‘A Comforting Notion’ EP, which has the repeated chorus of “Ugly is the man, he’ll chew his eyes; Tumble from the high, full of surprise”. Her vocals are screamed at us as well at times which adds to the intensity of the tune.

The guitar is back on the final track ‘Jacked’ from 2025’s ‘Glutton For Punishment’ album. The backing drumbeat kicks in followed by the actual drummer pounding his kit. The sound is immense and the drummer’s contribution to the whole set is very admirable. This too has a Numan vibe to it, and I, for one, would love to witness Heartworms sharing the stage with him. On the conclusion of the set, the now almost full building, offer up great cheers and enthusiastic handclaps.

Clearly Heartworms has won many new fans this evening. In summary then, I’ve seen Heartworms a few times now, but tonight has blown those out of the water! I’m extremely impressed!

Heartworms:

Josephine “Jojo” Orme – vocals, guitar, theremin

? – electric guitars

? – drums, presets

Heartworms setlist:

‘Beat Poem’ (unreleased)

‘Extraordinary Wings’ (from 2025 ‘Glutton For Punishment’ album)

‘Warplane’ (from 2025 ‘Glutton For Punishment’ album)

‘May I Comply’ (a 2023 single)

‘Retributions Of An Awful Life’ (from 2023 ‘A Comforting Notion’ EP)

‘Consistent Dedication’ (from 2023 ‘A Comforting Notion’ EP)

‘Jacked’ (from 2025 ‘Glutton For Punishment’ album)

temple.groover.co/heartworms