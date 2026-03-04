On 8th May 2026, Aldous Harding will release her fifth studio album, ‘Train On The Island’. Today, the New Zealander shares a first taste in the form of the single ‘One Stop‘. Premiered by Huw Stephens on his BBC 6Music radio show, ‘One Stop’ is accompanied by a Harding-fronted video directed by Michelle Henning. Check out ‘One Stop’ HERE.

The 10-track ‘Train On The Island’ was co-produced by long-time collaborator John Parish (PJ Harvey, Dry Cleaning) at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales, where the pair recorded the New Zealander’s previous bodies of work, ‘Party’ (2017), ‘Designer’ (2019) and ‘Warm Chris’ (2022). Joining Harding and Parish on ‘Train On The Island’ were pedal steel player Joe Harvey-Whyte, harpist Mali Llywelyn, synth artist Thomas Poli, drummer Sebastian Rochford (Polar Bear) and Huw Evans (H. Hawkline) on bass, vocals, acoustic/electric guitar and organ.

Last month, Harding announced her first headline shows since 2023. With London headline shows now sold out she adds a third night at the Barbican on Sunday 31st May. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 6th March. A full list of UK tour dates is below. For more ticket information click HERE.

‘Train On The Island’ will be available digitally and on CD, standard black vinyl and limited-edition blue vinyl. To pre-order head to https://aldousharding.ffm.to/trainontheisland

Aldous Harding Tour Dates:

25 May – BRIGHTON, UK, The Dome ^

26 May – SOUTHAMPTON, UK, 1865 ^

27 May – CAMBRIDGE, UK, Junction 1 ^

29 May – LONDON, UK, Barbican ^ SOLD OUT

30 May – LONDON, UK, Barbican ^ SOLD OUT

**NEW** 31 May – LONDON, UK, Barbican ^ **NEW**

2 June – BRISTOL, UK, Beacon ^

3 June – GLASGOW, UK, Kelvingrove Bandstand ^

5 June – DUBLIN, IRELAND, Vicar Street ^

7 June – LEEDS, UK, Irish Centre ^

8 June – MANCHESTER, UK, Albert Hall ^

9 June – BIRMINGHAM, UK, Town Hall ^

(^ support by Vera Ellen)

www.aldousharding.com