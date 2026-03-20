Fire crews battled a fire at the King Alfred leisure centre this morning.

The leisure centre was evacuated while crews from ten fire engines worked at the scene. As of 1pm, the seafront road is still closed.

The fire, which began shortly before 11am, was put out by 12.30pm.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 10.54am to reports of a fire at a leisure centre, on Kingsway in Hove.

“Crews have been using six breathing apparatus and two main jets to tackle the fire in the basement area of the building.

“As of 12.02pm there are now 10 fire engines in attendance which includes support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

“The building has been evacuated and all persons accounted for.

“Police and ambulance are also in attendance.

“Please avoid the area.”

At 12.34, it added: “The fire is now out and crews are managing and ventilating the scene.

“There are no reports of any casualties.

“There are road closures in place so please continue to avoid the area due to the large amount of traffic congestion.”

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “Police are working alongside East Sussex Fire and Rescue following a report of a fire at King Alfred Leisure Centre in Kingsway, Hove at around 11am.

“The premises was evacuated, and a full road closure has been put in place in Kingsway, between Hove Street and Medina Villas, while the fire service continue to work at the scene.

“Those travelling in the area are asked to take alternate routes at this time.”

The ageing centre is set to be demolished in the next few years once a new leisure centre has been built on the car park next to it.

Brighton and Hove City Council has said it hopes to keep it open as long as possible – but has warned its increasingly creaky infrastructure may mea this is not possible.

In August 2024, a council report said the public might decide not to use the site if full details of its poor condition were made public.