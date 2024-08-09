Publishing details about the poor condition of the King Alfred Leisure Centre could put people off going there, according to newly released council papers.

The admission is included in a defence by council cabinet members of their decision to rebuild the Hove leisure centre on its current site rather than in Benfield Valley.

A group of seven Green and Conservative councillors called in Brighton and Hove City Council cabinet’s decision, made last month, saying that not enough information had been published to back it up.

The call-in will be considered at a special scrunity meeting on Monday, and the cabinet’s official response has now been published as part of the committee papers.

Among the opposition councillors’ concerns were that the case for refurbishing the existing leisure centre King Alfred assumed just a 10-year-life span.

According to the cabinet response this was based on a report by structural engineers Engegnuity (corr).

The response said: “Disclosure of the detailed information about the condition of the facility could also impact the council’s contracted leisure management operator Freedom Leisure.

“Disclosure could affect Freedom Leisure’s ability to attract and retain members at the existing facility, leading to fewer people using the centre, and therefore affecting income and the financial viability of the centre.”

Engegnuity’s plan involved removing asbestos, structural concrete repairs, reinforcing the foundations and renewing the roof.

The report included new information about repairs needed to concrete in the “beach” area of the swimming pool, revealing seawater flooding resulted in the need to close the pools and the loss of all heating for three months last year.

At the time the council and centre operator Freedom Leisure stated the issues were with the boiler’s heating panel – no flooding was mentioned.

Opposition councillors are also putting the case for the detailed business case to be made public.

It had been presented in what is known as “part two” papers, which are debated in private session.

The cabinet says this was because of commercial sensitivity, as it contained detailed information about the finance and economic model and land valuation.

The cabinet response papers said: “The business case report considered by cabinet members set out a detailed examination of the financial and economic costs and benefits of the replacement and refurbishment options, which were summarised in the Part 1 (public) report appendices.

“The cabinet members making the decision therefore had access to all the supporting information to ensure that their decision was properly and fully informed.”

Monday’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee will receive a copy of the business case for their deliberations.

Opposition councillors also say the plans are based on the leisure centre being classed as a “standard building” but the demolition and construction process is potentially complex as it involves swimming pools.

In response, the cabinet argues swimming pools, gyms and sports halls are not unique but well-established designs.

The cabinet said: “Whilst the new facility will have a custom design to fit the site and complement the surrounding area, all components of the design, such as the swimming pools, gym, sports halls, and studios are well-established design elements.

“None of these are unique. The new facility will be built on the western end of the site, so the demolition of the current building is not part of the project considered in the business case.”

The Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 5pm on Monday 12 August. The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council website.