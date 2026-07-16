Multi-award winning ‘Victorious Festival’ which is set on the picturesque Southsea seafront, have announced the stage times for this year’s event, which is happening on 28th, 29th & 30th August.

‘Victorious Festival’ is the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival and always puts on a massive billing of music headliners, alongside a host of other amazing artists as well as comedians for the ultimate August Bank Holiday weekender.

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This year’s THREE incredible headliners are Richard Ashcroft, The Black Keys & Kasabian – and that’s just the start!

Friday night headliner is Richard Ashcroft, who has not that long ago supported Oasis on their huge reunion tour. His Victorious set promises to be unmissable!

Grammy award-winning American rock duo The Black Keys will headline Saturday night, marking their first confirmed UK festival show of 2026.

Sunday will see mighty Kasabian returning to the festival after their incredible set in 2023.

Fans can certainly expect explosive performances from all of them, which will be packed with massive tunes you won’t want to miss.

Punters will have a chance to practice their dance moves as also playing Victorious are Scissor Sisters, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Basement Jaxx and Faithless.

The Streets will be performing their groundbreaking No.1 album ‘A Grand Don’t Come For Free’ in full! Plus, don’t miss Bastille, Jessie J, James Arthur, Kelis, The Vaccines, Primal Scream, Happy Mondays, The Royston Club, Cast and so many more. Fans should get there early because they have got some unreal afternoon headliners including Rudim3ntal, Dizzee Rascal and Sigrid!

With so much on, fans should start planning their perfect ‘Victorious’ weekend and ensure that they don’t miss a single moment of their favourite artists. The best way to do this is by downloading the brand new ‘Victorious’ 2026 app, which has everything you need on the music artists, as well as the on-site food vendors (with handy dietary filters), kids’ arena information, and exclusive festival updates sent straight to your phone. The app can be downloaded from Google Play or available on the App Store – Click HERE.

Held in the stunning seaside location of Southsea overlooking the Solent, ‘Victorious Festival’ is the ultimate family-friendly festival experience. Tickets for ‘Victorious Festival’ 2026 are available to purchase HERE.

The various options on how to get to the ‘Victorious Festival’ can be found HERE and where to stay options can be located HERE.

www.victoriousfestival.co.uk

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