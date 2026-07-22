The public could be given more time to come up with questions before meetings of the full council.

At the moment, the deadline requires people to submit their questions before they have even had a chance to see the agenda.

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Questions at full council meetings are not confined to items on the agenda. They can be about any matter that Brighton and Hove City Council can act upon.

The deadline to submit a question is currently at 10am eight working days before a meeting.

If councillors agree to a proposal tomorrow (Thursday 23 July), that would become four working days.

The change would bring the deadline in line with meetings of the council’s cabinet although questions to cabinet members must relate to items of the agenda of that particular meeting.

It will remain the case that the mayor can refuse to take questions at meetings of the full council for various reasons.

These include questions that are similar to one asked in the previous six months, those considered defamatory, frivolous or offensive or questions seeking the disclosure of confidential information.

The proposal – to be decided tomorrow – would not be the first change to this aspect of the council’s constitution.

The time allowed for public questions was extended to 30 minutes last September.

Those asking questions can do so in person or by video link.

Twelve people are currently down to ask questions tomorrow, according to the agenda for the meeting – and others plan to present petitions or lead deputations.

The full council is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm tomorrow (Thursday 23 July). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.

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