Brighton & Hove Albion are head over heels with first ever League point against Chelsea

By Tim Hodges from the Amex

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Chelsea 1

A spectacular overhead kick from the rejuvenated Alireza Jahanbakhsh saw Albion fought back to gain a hugely creditable draw with Chelsea and in the process gained their first ever point against the west Londoners.

The kick off was slightly delayed as assistant referee Lee Betts struggled with his radio mic

However Chelsea with their high press were soon at Albion and not giving them any time to settle.

Christian Pulisic was giving Martin Montoya a torrid time as the Albion full back was being pulled out of positon. Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount were also causing the Albion defence problems.

It was Albion who had the first chance to score Steve Alzate picking his way through the Chelsea defence but just delaying his shot a fraction too long and seeing it hit Jorginho as it defelcted just wide

Soon after Chelsea were on top – a Mount corner was knocked goalwards by Abraham and half cleared by Aaron Mooy but Cesar Azpillicueta was on hand to fire the visitors in front from the rebound.

The Seagulls had to reshuffle as Dan Burn and Reece James collided and the Albion man came off worse suffering an injury to his arm and being replaced by Bernado.

Just before superb work between Neal Maupay and Mooy saw the ball fall for Leandro Trossard who’s fierce shot was pushed away by Kepa in the Chelsea goal.

As the second half started James the Chelsea fullback was angering the home fans with his robust challenges. Aaron Connolly had replaced the enigmatic Yves Bissouma and Albion were now making the Chelsea defence work hard. Connolly running at and causing probelems for Jorgino and Anthony Rudgier.

Davy Propper was having a game of mixed fortnues as well one minute angleing inch perfect balls for Maupay or Connolly the next giving away simple possession in vital areas from one such incident James almost doubled Chelsea’s lead.

Conolly still without a goal since his October brace against Spurs , went close with Kepa producing a brilliant save as Jahanbakhsh was introduced for Mooy.

But with nine minutes left a Trossard corner that Lewis Dunk headed down for Jahanbakhsh to score one of the greatest Amex goals so far and only the Albion’s second against Chelsea since 1983.

Five minutes later Trossard was at it again finding Maupay in space 12 yards out but the Albion striker was denied by another fine stop from Kepa

Before the end Chelsea substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi probably should have put Chelsea back in front and Dunk saw a free kick from just outside the area well fielded by Kepa

So since that first League encounter in September 1983 when the fans ran riot and the crossbars were broken, Albion have finally gained a point from Chelsea.

Happy New Year.