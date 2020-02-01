Previous Story
Half time with Hodges- West Ham United 2 v Brighton & Hove Albion 0
Albion trail at the London Stadium to goals from Diop and Robert Snodgrass , the second taking a huge defection from Adam Webster
Albion had missed early chances from Aaron Mooy, Leondro Trossard and Glenn Murray.
The Seagulls could find themselves in the Premier League bottom three for the first time ever at full time.
