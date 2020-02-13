Self-isolating taxi driver drove child to school before being told of coronavirus contact

A taxi driver told to self-isolate as a precaution after contact with a coronavirus patient twice drove a child to a special needs school before he was informed.

The driver, from Brighton, does work for the home to school transport service and as part of this he takes the child in his taxi to Downsview Link College.

Brighton and Hove News understands he also entered the school to hand the child over.

He had unknowingly come into contact with a now-confirmed coronavirus patient at the County Oak Medical Centre – but he drove the child to school twice after the diagnosis was announced.

It was only on Tuesday that Public Health England got in touch with him to inform him he needed to self-isolate, which he is now doing.

A council spokesperson said: “We do not comment individual coronavirus cases because of patient confidentiality.

“Public Health England will be in touch with anyone they have identified as having contact with a known case and provide advice on what to do and who to contact.

“Anyone concerned and needing medical advice should contact NHS 111.”

Meanwhile, Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas has called on the authorities to be more forthcoming with consistent, accurate and timely information.

Last night, she told Channel 4 News: “When it came to the issue of closing health centres and so forth I understand that had to be done so a deep clean could happen.

“But I also heard from Public Health England that it was not at their advice that that health centre had closed

“There will be discrepancies in the way that different people deal with the problem

“All I’m asking is for consistent information to be available to people so that when they notice these discrepancies they can go onto a website and find out if there’s a reason for it.”