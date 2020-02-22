Landslip near Brighton station disrupts West Coastway trains

A landslip near Hove Tunnel – just west of Brighton Station – has led to trains being halted, probably for the rest of the day.

Network Rail has sent specialist engineers to the site to sort out the problems and to try to make sure that drivers and passengers will be safe.

Rail bosses said: “At 5.17am today a train driver reported a landslip on the westbound line near Hove Tunnel, between Brighton and Hove.

“Network Rail is working to assess the situation.

“Response staff are now on site and have confirmed that soil and a number of trees have slipped on to one of the two lines in the area.

“Specialist engineers are now being sent to work out how to rectify the landslip.”

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) – which runs Southern, Thameslink and the Gatwick Express – said: “A landslip between Brighton and Hove is causing disruption to journeys between these stations.

“Train services may be cancelled, delayed or diverted via Preston Park.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

Network Rail said: “We have been advised of a landslip between Brighton and Hove Stations.

“The line used by trains from Brighton towards Hove is blocked.

“Travelling on this route is likely to take longer than usual. Please leave extra time for your journey.

“Trains which are due to run between these two stations may be delayed, cancelled, diverted via Preston Park, or revised to only complete parts of their journeys.”

GTR and Network Rail added: “The Brighton to Hove shuttle is suspended. Passengers should use local bus routes.

“Brighton to West Worthing services are suspended. Passengers should use local bus routes or an hourly service from Brighton to Southampton Central.

“Brighton to Portsmouth Harbour services may terminate and start from Hove. Passengers should use local bus routes to travel to and from Hove. Please check journey planners prior travelling.

“Passengers travelling to Southampton should change for South Western Railway services. Check your journey before you travel.

“Littlehampton to London Victoria services are running as normal however minor delays can occur.

“Rail replacement buses are unfortunately not available.”

Brighton and Hove Buses is accepting train tickets for journeys between Brighton, Hove and Shoreham and Stagecoach is accepting train tickets on route 700 bus journeys between Brighton, Hove, Worthing, Chichester and Portsmouth.