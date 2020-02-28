‘The War Of The Worlds’ announce matinee & evening shows in Brighton

LONDON, UK (28 Feb, 2020) – One of the most trailblazing arena tours of all time, Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of ‘The War of The Worlds’ – Alive on Stage! returns to arenas throughout the UK in 2021.

Based on HG Wells’ dark Victorian tale, it remains a firm favourite to millions around the

world, exciting audiences of all ages.

In 2006 TWOTW was already considered a cutting edge production with six trucks filled to the brim. But in 2021, which marks a momentous 15 years of live touring, the production will be up to 12 trucks, and with it, a host of ingredients and special effects that will challenge and excite the senses. A stellar cast will also be announced in the next few weeks.

RETURNING:

• Liam Neeson in 3D holography as George Herbert, The Journalist

• The iconic 3-tonne, 35-foot tall Martian Fighting Machine firing real flame Heat Rays at the audience.

• The 9-piece Black Smoke Band and ULLAdubULLA symphonic string orchestra.

• Leaf drops over the audience.

• Mixed live in Surround Sound

UPDATED FOR 2021:

• The giant arched bridge now running from the lip of the stage out over the audience to the front of house desk.

• Three panoramic screens with 2 hours of cutting edge CGI and other content

• The incineration of a cast member in full view of the audience.

NEW FOR 2021:

• Lighting, pyrotechnics… and other-worldly special effects.

• Ground-breaking levitation effect.

• The release of deadly Black Smoke from the Martian Fighting Machine

plus ‘The War of The Worlds’ author, HG Wells – appearing in sight and sound.

…and much, much more!

Jeff Wayne said:

“For over four decades now I’ve lived out a dream of bringing the true story of HG Wells dark Victorian tale to listeners and audiences from around the world, while pushing technology to the limit both sonically and visually as time has moved on.

In 2019 we launched The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience in Central London. Combining, immersive theatre, virtual and, augmented realities, holograms and other cutting-edge technology; giving audiences the chance to live through the Martian invasion of 1898.

Now our newest arena production combines these elements within the live performance medium, for an even more unique, emotional and at times, scary experience.”

TWOTW HISTORY

Jeff Wayne’s double album was originally released by CBS Records in 1978. It has enjoyed huge success and critical acclaim across the globe with over 16 million records sold and spending over 330 weeks in the UK Album Charts (to date) plus achieving two International hit singles – ‘Forever Autumn’ and ‘The Eve of The War’. It has been Top 10 in 22 countries and Number 1 in 11 of them.

Jeff’s Musical Version has also won two prestigious UK Ivor Novello Awards, the US Best Recording in Science Fiction and Fantasy (the judges included Alfred Hitchcock, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg), as well as winning for Jeff, Classic Rock’s ‘Showman of The Year’ Award.

Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of ‘The War of The Worlds’ has grown into a true classic, acquiring new generations of devoted followers since its original release.

JEFF WAYNE’S MUSICAL VERSION OF ‘THE WAR OF THE WORLDS’ – ALIVE ON STAGE 2021:

MARCH 2021

Wednesday 31 8pm Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

APRIL 2021

Thursday 01 8pm Birmingham Arena Birmingham

Saturday 03 3pm Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 03 8pm Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday 05 3pm Brighton Brighton Centre

Monday 05 8pm Brighton Brighton Centre

Tuesday 06 8pm Bournemouth Bic (Windsor Hall)

Wednesday 07 8pm Bournemouth Bic (Windsor Hall)

Friday 09 8pm Manchester Manchester Arena

Saturday 10 8pm Glasgow Sse Hydro Arena

Sunday 11 8pm Leeds First Direct ArenaTuesday 13 8pm Hull Bonus Arena

Wednesday 14 8pm Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Thursday 15 8pm Newcastle Utilita Arena

Saturday 17 3pm London O2 Arena

Saturday 17 8pm London O2 Arena

