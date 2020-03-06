A fairer budget for a fairer future

Last week Professor Michael Marmot reported that life expectancy itself is the latest thing up for grabs in Tory austerity Britain.

Life expectancy for the country’s poorest residents has stalled for the first time in more than 100 years and even reversed for the most deprived women in society.

It comes on the heels of a study from the European Society for Cardiology that found that air pollution knocks almost three years off average life expectancy.

Such figures sadly only confirm that the poorest households are bearing the brunt of cuts and climate chaos.

But such evidence is also a call to action. Greater ambition – and more resources – are needed to prevent the worst of a spiralling climate emergency, an affordable housing crisis and continued cuts to public services.

So in the last week we have been pleased to see the council support Green proposals that improve the city’s budget.

Thanks to our work, the council can now do more for our communities and our environment.

Some £2.6 million is now available for a city-wide “warmer homes” programme. Working with local energy organisations, we will install insulation meaning warmer homes, lower fuel bills and a reduced carbon footprint for the city.

Green budget changes last year turbo-charged the council’s work on reducing toxic emissions – and this year we increased this funding, providing resources to help the city fight the climate crisis and assist the city’s first Climate Assembly.

A further £3.9 million will improve transport, from repairing dangerous pavements to providing more bus shelters.

True to our commitment to environmental justice and social justice, Greens reversed £400,000 cuts to vital community services, including short breaks for carers and domestic violence programmes.

The environment is also the very fabric of our city and so a three-party proposal also provides much-needed investment to repair the crumbling arches of Madeira Terrace.

As the official opposition we do not control the city’s budget. But with a climate crisis upon us and many of our residents unable to cover the cost of food, rent or bills, we cannot miss a single opportunity to create a fairer and more environmentally sustainable future.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty is the Green leader of the opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.