Brighton Centre being considered as coronavirus field hospital site



Brighton Centre is reportedly being considered as a possible location for a Nightingale hospital to treat coronavirus patients in the south east.

The Health Service Journal said yesterday the seafront conference centre is one of a raft of venues across England which could become temporary hospitals.

It says Harrogate Convention Centre and a series of leisure centres in Cumbria have already been confirmed, and NHS England is considering several more locations in Kent, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Suffolk and Norfolk, as well as Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

The first Nightingale hospital is due to open at the Excel Centre in London with 4,000 beds – and more are being set up in Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Scotland.

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “NHS England and military planners at regional level are currently scoping the requirement for additional hospital capacity, over and above that already secured.

“Currently, no decision has been made on any potential sites in the South East, but the assessment teams continue to review their best options to meet the expected demand over the coming weeks.”