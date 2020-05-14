Two charged over robbery of teenage cyclist in Peacehaven

Two people have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was robbed of his bike in Peacehaven last week.

A 17-year-old boy from Hove has appeared in court – and a 25-year man from Brighton has been bailed to appear before magistrates in July.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 14 May): “A teenager has been arrested and charged with robbery of a bike in Peacehaven.

“The 17-year-old from Hove who cannot be named due to his age was detained after a 16-year-old boy was threatened and had his Trek mountain bike stolen as he cycled in South Coast Road on (Tuesday) 5 May.

“The 17-year-old boy was also charged with handling stolen goods in relation to the robbery and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on (Thursday) 7 May.

“He was released by the court on bail to appear again at the same court on (Thursday) 4 June.

“Conna Gregory, 25, of Grand Parade, Brighton, was also charged with handling stolen goods in relation to the robbery.

“He has been released on conditional bail to appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on (Wednesday) 1 July.”