Two police officers attacked on Brighton seafront

Two police officers were attacked on Brighton seafront after trying to help a man in the road.

One of the officers was taken to hospital with a head injury after the attack.

Sussex Poice said: “A man has been charged following a violent assault on two police officers.

“About 9.15pm on Tuesday (19 May), police received a report of concerns for a man in the road in Madeira Drive, Brighton.

“Two officers attended the scene to check on his welfare, at which point they were violently assaulted.

“One officer was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment for a head injury.

“A member of the public intervened and further units attended, and the suspect was safely detained.

“Jonathon Clarke, 25, unemployed, of no fixed address, was charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm and was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton magistrates on Thursday (21 May).”