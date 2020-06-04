brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Stab victim in critical condition as East Street cordoned off

Posted On 04 Jun 2020 at 10:08 am
Police in North Street this morning. Picture by Matt Lake from Twitter


A 20-something man is in hospital with serious injuries this morning after a suspected stabbing in Brighton last night.

The local man was found in East Street near the junction of North Street at 2.27am this morning.

He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for emergency treatment for chest injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

The incident is being investigated as a suspected stabbing, and police are appealing for witnesses as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and there is nothing at this stage to suggest there is a threat to the wider community.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area this morning, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and trace those responsible.

“A section of North Street will be closed for some time to enable us to carry out further examinations, and I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding at this time.

“We’re urging anyone with any information – specifically if you saw or heard anything in the vicinity of Royal Pavilion Gardens in the early hours of this morning – to come forward.”

Buses are being diverted while the busy bus route is closed.

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Martello.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

  1. Damo June 4, 2020 at 12:28 pm Reply

    Whole of castle square closed off the corden is outside my flat aswell

