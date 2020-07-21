Missing Brighton mother and children found safe

A missing Brighton woman and her three children have been found safe within hours of a public appeal by the police for help tracing them.

Hayley Williams, 42, and her three daughters – a seven-year-old and two five-year-olds – were all reported missing from Brighton on Sunday (19 July).

Sussex Police said early this morning (Tuesday 21 July) that they “have been found and are all safe”.

The force said: This is a result of a media appeal issued by Sussex Police on Monday (20 July) and police have thanked the public for their assistance.”

Separately, police said that a teenage boy from Brighton had been found safe and well.

Sussex Police said: “Jack Winstanley, 17, who had been missing from Brighton, has now been found and is safe.”