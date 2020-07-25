Elm disease prompts crematorium to suspend funeral bookings

Work felling infected elms was due to start at Woodvale Cemetery today (Saturday 25 July).

The urgent work has led cemetery bosses to suspend funeral bookings for Woodvale Crematorium for a fortnight.

Mourners who have already booked funerals will be able to go ahead, with a pledge that noisy machinery will be silenced during the ceremonies.

Brighton and Hove City Council, which runs the cemetery, said: “Work will begin this weekend to clear infected trees following the discovery of elm disease in the grounds of Woodvale Cemetery.

“Due to how quickly the disease spreads, the work is having to be carried out urgently to avoid more trees becoming infected.

“This will begin on Saturday 25 July and will start with infected trees closest to the crematorium.

“Woodvale Crematorium will be unable to accept any new funeral bookings between Monday 27 July and Thursday 6 August.

“The council’s bereavement services and arboriculture teams are working with contractors to ensure that those funerals already scheduled to take place can do so peacefully and respectfully and that noisy machinery is not used while those services are in progress.

“We have also informed local funeral directors of the issue.

“It important that we act quickly to remove the infected trees and prevent further spread.”