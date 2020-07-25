Gyms and leisure centres prepare to reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Gyms, leisure centres and indoor swimming pools will be allowed to reopen today (Saturday 25 July).

The reopening comes four months after they were ordered to close under the coronavirus lockdown rules.

And the rule change comes two weeks after open-air pools were allowed to reopen although the Saltdean Lido is still working on when and how it will be able to do so.

A number of gyms, leisure centres and pools are expected to stay shut, mostly for financial reasons.

And the Coral Health and Fitness Club, in Hove, has already closed its doors for good.

The Coral gym, next to the greyhound racing track, in Nevill Road, Hove, said: “It is with regret that we have made the difficult decision to close the Coral Health and Fitness Club with effect from Friday 3 July.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make but on economic grounds we are no longer able to continue to trade.

“We would like to thank all of our members, instructors and staff for their commitment, dedication, loyalty and support over many years and wish you all well with everything you do in the future.

“All ‘Annual Membership’ and ‘Aerobic’ cards will be refunded on a pro rata basis and if you are due a refund please contact the stadium on 01273 013334 Option 2.”

Brighton and Hove City Council said that it would phase the reopening of its leisure centres starting with the Withdean Sports Complex on Monday (27 July).

The council said: “Although leisure centres are allowed to open from (Saturday) 25 July, a lot of work has to happen behind the scenes.

“And some of Brighton and Hove’s facilities will remain closed while we work with our operator Freedom Leisure.

“As with many other areas, leisure centres have been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, leaving many councils and their leisure partners stretched to the limit financially.

“Without additional government support for leisure services there is a huge funding gap when taking into account the cost of running the facilities with all the additional measures that need to be put in place.

“These include physical distancing, which will impact on capacity and the high levels of cleanliness and hygiene required.”