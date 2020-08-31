Two Brighton coronavirus test centres close

Two coronavirus test centres have shut up shop in Brighton in a matter of days.

The test centre at the Falmer Stadium closed first, followed yesterday (Sunday 30 August) by the temporary mobile testing unit at Brighton Racecourse.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “As the football season kicks off, the regional Sussex covid-19 testing centre based at the Amex Stadium has closed its doors.

“There are still plenty of options for Brighton and Hove residents who need to book a test.”

Director of public health Alistair Hill said: “The best action anyone can take to prevent the spread of covid-19 is to follow the physical distancing and good hygiene guidelines.

“If you have symptoms or have been advised to get tested, for example by the NHS or Public Health England, then you can request a test.”

The council said: “If you have a high temperature, a new and continuous cough or changes to your sense of taste and smell, visit the NHS website or call 119 and choose from the options available.

“You can also get a test for someone you live with, if they have symptoms or if you’ve been advised to do so, for example, by the NHS or Public Health England.

“If you are getting a test because you have symptoms, you and anyone you live with must stay at home until you get your result. Anyone in your ‘support bubble’ must also stay at home.

“Home tests are available for anyone who cannot easily get to a test centre.

“The nearest regional drive-in centre is based at Gatwick.

“A drive-in temporary mobile testing unit is based at Brighton Racecourse until Sunday 30 August for pre-booked appointments.

“Plans are under way for more mobile testing units to visit the city in the future.

“Do not use public transport or taxis to get to a test site, only drive.

“If you cannot easily access a test centre, request a home test to be delivered to your home.”