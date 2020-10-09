Brighton boy missing for a week

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help to find a boy from Brighton who has been missing for a week.

The force said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for 17-year-old Cameron Boxall, who has not been seen since Friday 2 October when he left his home in Brighton.

“He has links to the Worthing area and also to Croydon and Lewisham in south London.

“Cameron is described as white, 6ft 3in and of slim to medium build with short dark brown hair.

“He was last seen wearing a light top and dark trousers.

“If you see Cameron or know where he is, please contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1208 of 02/10.”