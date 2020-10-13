Man in Brighton police station siege pleads guilty to causing £5k damage

A man caused more than £5,000 damage to Brighton police station and attacked a police officer during a three-hour stand-off on Sunday afternoon (11 October).

Aaron Barrett, 29, vandalised the front office at the police station in John Street and pulled down roof tiles and cables.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 12 October), Barrett, of William Collier House, in North Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to three offences.

He admitted causing a public nuisance through his violent behaviour, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker, PC Josh Bellamy.

Sussex Police said: “Barrett refused to leave the front office of the police station after becoming aggressive with staff.

“He then climbed on to the atrium roof and threw tiles and plasterboard at police officers who were trying to persuade him to come down.

“The front office was closed to the public while the incident was ongoing and after three hours he subsequently surrendered to police and was arrested.

“He was released by the court on conditional bail to appear at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on Monday 9 November.”