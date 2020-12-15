Car flips after driver hits surface water and loses control



A Brighton driver was “lucky to escape unscathed” after his car hit surface water, flipped and crashed off the road.

The 31-year-old man was driving his Nissan Skyline westbound on Mill Road when he crashed on Sunday evening.

Despite the dramatic crash, he walked away with only minor injuries.

Attending officer, PC Jon Ivatt, of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “In this case, the driver was extremely fortunate to escape from the wreckage relatively unscathed, however his car was a complete write-off.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind all road users to drive to the conditions. In wet weather, stopping distances will typically be double the distance required for stopping on dry roads. This is because your tyres have less grip on the road, and you should take this into account when driving.”



According to the Highway Code, in wet weather:

You should keep well back from the vehicle in front. This will increase your ability to see and plan ahead;

If the steering becomes unresponsive, it probably means that water is preventing the tyres from gripping the road. Ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually;

The rain and spray from vehicles may make it difficult to see and be seen;

Be aware of the dangers of spilt diesel that will make the surface very slippery;

Take extra care around pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders.

PC Ivatt added: “We tend to see an increase in the number of road traffic collisions in wet weather, and many of these could be avoided if people follow these simple steps. Please take care. Your safety is our priority.”