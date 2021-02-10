Half time with Hodges – Leicester City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion have been in the ascendancy but so far haven’t managed to hit the target.

Andi Zeqiri and Percy Tau have linked up well and have created chances for each other.

Michal Karbownik has also had a couple of chances for Albion.

Steve Alzate has looked useful and has formed a good relationship with Adam Lallana.

At the other end Lewis Dunk has marshalled Jamie Vardy effectively whenever the latter has looked dangerous.