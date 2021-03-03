Man mugged in park in Hove

A couple mugged a man in a park in Hove yesterday, Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 3 March).

The force said: “Police investigating a report of a robbery in St Ann’s Well Gardens in Hove are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“The incident is believed to have taken place around 4pm on Tuesday (2 March) when the victim – a 20-year-old man – was approached by a male and female in the park.

“He was asked to hand over his belongings before being assaulted. He suffered minor injuries.

“Officers appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to come forward.”

Inspector Dee Wells said: “This incident happened at a busy time of day when there was likely other people in the park.

“We are sure someone may have seen something that could assist with our inquires.

“Violence will absolutely not be tolerated and we seek to establish the circumstances of this incident and trace those responsible.

“Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting 888 of 02/03.”