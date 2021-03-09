Body found in search for missing Portslade man

The family of a missing Portslade man say they are “absolutely devastated” after a body was found.

Tom Jennings, 27, was last seen on buses around Brighton and Hove last Thursday, when he was believed to be on his way to B&Q in Shoreham.

His family appealed for him to return home – but today, a body was found outside a basement flat in Norfolk Square in Brighton.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

His family said: “We are absolutely devastated by the outcome. We would like to thank everyone who has helped us search for our loving son.”

The body, which is believed to be that of Tom, was reported to police just before 12.50pm today.

Chief Inspector Nick Dias said: “Sadly a body has been found believed to be that of missing Tom Jennings who was also known as Tom Wright. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 262 of 04/03.

Mr Jennings, 27, was seen at around 9am on Thursday when he got off a 1A bus in Station Road, Portslade.

He was then caught on camera on board the 49 bus later that day, boarding at Boundary Road at 10.01am and alighting in Western Road, near Farm Road, at 10.16am.

Tom was described as 6ft, of heavy build and with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black three-quarter-length coat and dark trousers.