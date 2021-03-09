Robbery victim asked to come forward



A robbery victim is being asked to come forward after he left the scene before police arrived.

Brighton Police were told about an attempted robbery in the car park opposite Malthouse Court off Edward Street at 5.40pm on Saturday by a third party.

When the arrived, they arrested a 35-year-old man – but the alleged victim was nowhere to be seen.

Officers are appealing for him to come forward so his welfare can be checked and the full circumstances of the matter can be established.

The suspect has now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information, or who saw what happened, can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1014 of 06/03.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.