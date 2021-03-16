brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Gene Loves Jezebel announce rescheduled Brighton concert

Posted On 16 Mar 2021 at 3:15 pm
Gene Loves Jezebel announce Brighton concert

Gene Loves Jezebel will be embarking on their 40th Anniversary UK tour in a few months time. It kicks off in Newcastle on 18th August 2021, then visits Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Bedford, Bristol, Wolverhampton, London and will close here in Brighton at CHALK on Sunday 5th September, with the doors in Brighton swinging open at 7pm and curfew at 10pm.

I can recall first coming across the band via their two John Peel Sessions which were both recorded at Maida Vale Studios. The first one was recorded and broadcast in 1983 around the time of their debut album ‘Promise’ and featured ‘Pop Tarantula’, ’Brittle Punches’, ‘Upstairs’ and ‘Screaming For Emmalene’. The second session was recorded and broadcast 10 months later in 1984 and featured ‘Waves’, ‘Shame’ and ‘Five Below’.

The current Gene Loves Jezebel line-up that are performing on this tour features Jay Aston (vocals), James Stevenson (guitar), Pete Rizzo (bass) and Chris Bell (drums). The name of the band is a reference to rock musician Gene Vincent and his song ‘Jezebel’.

Gene Loves Jezebel’s current album ‘Dance Underwater’

In 2017 the band released ‘Dance Underwater’, their first studio album of new material in 15 years via Plastichead. Fans can expect to hear all the classic GLJ songs, plus a few from the critically acclaimed latest album too! Last tour they wowed audiences both sides of the continent and live, they are seriously on fire, so make a date with destiny and be part of their 40th Anniversary celebrations!

Scare Taxi frontman Alexander Boag (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography)

Support at the Brighton concert will be local heroes Scare Taxi, who are Tara ‘Guitara’ Harley and Alexander Boag and are rather good indeed. We at Brighton & Hove News Music Team reviewed their debut album (‘Death By Music’) launch concert – read our review HERE.

Purchase your Gene Loves Jezebel Brighton concert tickets HERE or HERE.

Background history of Gene Loves Jezebel can be located HERE and visit their Facebook page HERE.

Concert flyer

