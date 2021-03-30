Electric scooter stolen in violent robbery in Brighton

A man with an electric scooter was punched and robbed in a Brighton street, Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 30 March).

The force has arrested and charged an 18-year-old suspect, Cameron Boxall, who previously lived in Coleridge Street, Hove, and Percival Terrace, Brighton.

Boxall appeared in court and was sent to prison on remand until next month when he is due to appear before a judge.

Sussex Police appealed for witnesses to the mugging and said: “Officers investigating a robbery in Brighton have charged a man.

“Police were called after a man had his electric scooter stolen in Edburton Avenue around 10pm on Sunday 21 March.

“The victim had first been approached by two men travelling in a car in Grantham Road.

“The suspects demanded the victim hand over his electric scooter but he refused.

“The victim was able to run to nearby Edburton Avenue where he was punched to the head and the scooter was taken.

“The suspects then left the scene.

“Cameron Boxall, 18, unemployed, of no fixed address, was arrested and two Stanley knives were recovered from a vehicle.

“He has since been charged with robbery and possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

“He was also charged with handling stolen goods in relation to another matter.

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (24 March) and was remanded in custody to appear at the crown court on Wednesday 21 April.

“Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who may have any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 180 of 22/03.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”