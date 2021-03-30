Post punk revivalists Dry Cleaning release debut album and announce Brighton gig

Dry Cleaning have announced that they will be taking to the road in support of their brand new 4AD backed debut ‘New Long Leg’ album in 2022 and Brighton is on the list.

The 10 track album is due to drop later this week on 2nd April and band members Florence Cleopatra Shaw (vocals), Thomas Paul Dowse (guitar), Nicholas Hugh Andrew Buxton (drums and percussion) and Lewis Maynard (bass) are certainly going places!

Dry Cleaning have become a regular feature on the BBC 6Music playlists. They have an effortless ability to craft a strange, dream-like allure, which is fuelled by Florence Shaw’s scathing poetry. The band built a successful reputation with transcendent live shows in the UK’s bright musical communities pre lockdown.

Their last appearance in Brighton was at the Green Door Store on 28th February 2020 and the Brighton & Hove News Music Team were there and stated “Dry Cleaning have shown that they may just be one of the most exciting new bands in the UK” – Read our review HERE.

The forthcoming Brighton concert is certainly a jump in venue size as they have announced an appearance at the Concorde 2 on Wednesday 2nd March 2022. You can now purchase your tickets HERE.

Check out their Bandcamp page and Website.