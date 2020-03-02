brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Post punk revival in Brighton with Dry Cleaning

Posted On 02 Mar 2020
Dry Cleaning live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 28.02.20 (pic Guy Christie) (click on pic to enlarge!)

DRY CLEANING + POZI – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 28.02.20

It has become a common occurrence for the start of each calendar year to begin with music critics declaring their top tips for mainstream success. Tonight there are two bands in town at the Green Door Store who may not have featured at the top of many of those lists, but have enough about them to show that they will be warmly embraced by music lovers across the UK and further afield.

POZI live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 28.02.20 (pic Guy Christie) (click on pic to enlarge!)

First on are POZI; a Post Punk trio who aren’t afraid to embrace the avant-garde and defy convention. Like fellow Londoners Sauna Youth, this guitarless trio have adopted Nu-wave thinking to expand their sonic palette beyond run of the mill, and it is one of many things that helps separate them from other bands.

POZI live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 28.02.20 (pic Guy Christie) (click on pic to enlarge!)

With all three members contributing to vocals it’s not uncommon for them to have the vocals at the forefront of their being, and these are often led by drummer Toby Burroughs. But at the rare times where their off-kilter and occasionally shouty vocals aren’t centre stage it’s often left to Rosa Brooks creative violin playing to add extra depth occupying the nooks between Toby Burroughs motoring drums and Tom Jones post-punk influenced basslines. The trio are forging their own identity by crafting songs that are short and sharp, whilst songs such as ‘Watching You Suffer’ sound slightly like a less energised version of ‘Kaito’.

Find out more about POZI HERE.

Dry Cleaning live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 28.02.20 (pic Guy Christie) (click on pic to enlarge!)

It’s when the time approaches for Dry Cleaning to play that the room reaches maximum attendance. Having sold many of the dates on this tour out weeks in advance, there is a real sense of anticipation around what this band may achieve and more pressingly what those who ventured out may witness tonight.

In a time where too many bands sound like they are treading a well worn path, Dry Cleaning are one of the few bands that feel like they are offering something fresh, and it is clear to see why they have recently become a regular feature on the 6Music playlist.

A large part of this is due to the spoken lyrics and off kilter vocals that are central to their sound. With Lyrics written out and placed on a music stand in front of her, Florence Shaw isn’t a natural front woman, but rather than be a detriment is instead something that helps further separate Dry Cleaning from being another in a long line of post punk bands.

Dry Cleaning live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 28.02.20 (pic Guy Christie) (click on pic to enlarge!)

They rattle and occasionally slightly stumble their way through a eleven song set that showcases the best of their EP’s and mini album to an audience eager to see what they have to offer. Opener ‘Spoils’ consists of a towering bassline laid down by assist Lewis Maynard and as on many songs it helps underpin the bands sound whilst guitarist Tom Dowse’s jagged melody lines carve their way over a staunch rhythm laid down by drummer Nick Buxton.

At other times such as on ‘Sit Down Meal’, there is very strong evidence that this band has listened to at least two Sonic Youth albums, as sprightly melodies come to the fore. While the ‘Magic Of Meghan’ with its driving bass will surely rile readers of the Daily Mail. By the culmination of their eleven song strong set, Dry Cleaning have shown that they may just be one of the most exciting new bands in the UK.

There will be many who will happily argue that we do not need another post punk revival to take place, but should one happen it wouldn’t be a surprise if both Dry Cleaning and POZI lead the charge.

Dry Cleaning setlist:
‘Spoils’ (found on 2019 ‘Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks’ EP)
‘Dog Proposal’ (found on 2019 ‘Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks’ EP)
‘Goodnight’ (found on 2019 ‘Sweet Princess’ EP)
‘New Job’ (found on 2019 ‘Sweet Princess’ EP)
‘Phone Scam’ (found on 2019 ‘Sweet Princess’ EP)
‘Unsmart Lady’ (unreleased)
‘Viking Hair’ (found on 2019 ‘Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks’ EP)
‘Sit Down Meal’ (found on 2019 ‘Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks’ EP)
‘Traditional Fish’ (found on 2019 ‘Sweet Princess’ EP)
‘Magic Of Meghan’ (found on 2019 ‘Sweet Princess’ EP)
‘Conversation’ (found on 2019 ‘Sweet Princess’ EP)

Check out their Bandcamp page – drycleaning.bandcamp.com

Dry Cleaning

