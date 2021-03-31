Vulnerable man goes missing after leaving Brighton hospital

A man described as vulnerable has gone missing after he left a Brighton hospital this morning (Wednesday 31 March).

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding him.

The force said: “Police are concerned for Abdul Hekim, who is vulnerable and missing from Brighton.

“The 25-year-old left Royal Sussex County Hospital about 11.30am today and is known to frequent Brighton seafront and the town centre.

“He may have travelled to Eastbourne.

“Abdul is of Middle Eastern appearance, 5ft 10in, of skinny build, with short dark hair and a beard.

“He was last seen wearing a cream-coloured zip-up hooded top, black skinny jeans and black trainers.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 542 of 31/03.”