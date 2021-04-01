Man who went missing in Brighton is found safe, say police
A man who went missing after leaving a Brighton hospital yesterday morning (Wednesday 31 March) has been found safe.
Sussex Police had been looking for Abdul Hekim, 25, who was described yesterday as “vulnerable”.
The force issued a public appeal for help finding him.
He was last seen leaving the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Eastern Road, Brighton.
Police said this afternoon: “Abdul Hekim, who had been reported missing from Brighton, has been found safe.
“The 25-year-old was found by officers in Brighton on Wednesday (31 March).”
