Man who went missing in Brighton is found safe, say police

A man who went missing after leaving a Brighton hospital yesterday morning (Wednesday 31 March) has been found safe.

Sussex Police had been looking for Abdul Hekim, 25, who was described yesterday as “vulnerable”.

The force issued a public appeal for help finding him.

He was last seen leaving the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Eastern Road, Brighton.

Police said this afternoon: “Abdul Hekim, who had been reported missing from Brighton, has been found safe.

“The 25-year-old was found by officers in Brighton on Wednesday (31 March).”