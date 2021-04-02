Missing man found safe and well
A missing man who police feared may have wandered into Brighton has been found safe and well.
Yesterday (Thursday 1 April) Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding Keith Corbett.
The 80-year-old, from Newhaven, went missing late yesterday morning.
Sussex Police said: “Missing 80-year-old Keith Corbett from Newhaven was found safe and well by officers on Thursday evening (1 April).”
