Missing man found safe and well

A missing man who police feared may have wandered into Brighton has been found safe and well.

Yesterday (Thursday 1 April) Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding Keith Corbett.

The 80-year-old, from Newhaven, went missing late yesterday morning.

Sussex Police said: “Missing 80-year-old Keith Corbett from Newhaven was found safe and well by officers on Thursday evening (1 April).”