‘Sandinista!’ album concert to take place in Brighton

The UK’s premier Clash tribute act London Calling have announced a concert at Patterns in Brighton on Friday 28th January 2022 in support of the acclaimed ‘Sandinista!’ triple album. Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket operator.

The Clash released their acclaimed fourth album ‘Sandinista!’ in 1980. The first punk triple album, it reached the Top 20 in the UK Charts and was named as one of the top 500 albums of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine. Singles from the album sessions included ‘The Magnificent Seven’, ‘Bank Robber’, ‘The Call Up’ and ‘Hitsville UK’.

London Calling, will be paying homage by performing hand-picked selections from ‘Sandinista!‘. They will then go on and play the best of the rest including all the hit singles such as ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’, ‘Rock The Casbah’, ‘I Fought The Law’, ‘London Calling’, ‘White Man In Hammersmith Palais’, ‘Complete Control’, ‘Stay Free’, ‘Clash City Rockers’, ‘White Riot’ and more.

The band London Calling consists of Reg Shaw aka Joe Strummer (lead vox, guitar), Dave Devonald aka Mick Jones (lead guitar, vox), Joe Guatieri aka Paul Simonon (bass guitar, vox) and Shane Tremlin aka Topper Headon (drums, percussion).

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team managed to catch London Calling performing live back in 2019. Read our review HERE.

The full ‘Sandinista!’ album tracklist is listed below. I wonder which tunes London Calling will be performing in Brighton?:

Side one

“The Magnificent Seven”

“Hitsville UK”

“Junco Partner”

“Ivan Meets G.I. Joe”

“The Leader”

“Something About England”

Side two

“Rebel Waltz”

“Look Here”

“The Crooked Beat”

“Somebody Got Murdered”

“One More Time”

“One More Dub” (dub version of “One More Time”)

Side three

“Lightning Strikes (Not Once But Twice)”

“Up In Heaven (Not Only Here)”

“Corner Soul”

“Let’s Go Crazy”

“If Music Could Talk”

“The Sound Of Sinners”

Side four

“Police On My Back”

“Midnight Log”

“The Equaliser”

“The Call Up”

“Washington Bullets”

“Broadway” (features an epilogue of “The Guns Of Brixton” sung by Maria Gallagher)

Side five

“Lose This Skin”

“Charlie Don’t Surf”

“Mensforth Hill” (“Something About England” backwards with overdubs)

“Junkie Slip”

“Kingston Advice”

“The Street Parade”

Side six

“Version City”

“Living In Fame” (dub version of “If Music Could Talk”)

“Silicone On Sapphire” (dub version of “Washington Bullets”)

“Version Pardner” (dub version of “Junco Partner”)

“Career Opportunities” (Re-recorded version)

“Shepherds Delight” (dub version of “Police & Thieves”)

More on London Calling the band HERE.