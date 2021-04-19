Cyclist seriously injured in Hove seafront crash

A cyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Hove seafront.

Sussex Police issued an appeal today (Monday 19 April) for any witnesses to the crash last Thursday (15 April).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Hove.

“Officers were called to the A259 near Brunswick Terrace shortly after 12 noon on Thursday (15 April) to a collision involving a cyclist and a car.

“The car – described as black – failed to stop at the scene and drove off westbound.

“The cyclist – a 54-year-old local man – suffered leg and arm injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“It is thought that there would have been a lot of people and other motorists around at the time of the incident and police are keen to identify the vehicle involved and the driver.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of either party prior to the incident is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report online or call 101 quoting serial 570 of 15/04.”