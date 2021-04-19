Police search for missing Brighton teenager

Police are looking for a teenage boy from Brighton who has been missing for almost a week.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding the teenager this afternoon (Monday 19 April).

The force said: “Police are searching for Adam Pirot, who has been reported missing from Brighton.

“The 17-year-old boy left his home address in the city on the evening of Wednesday (14 April) and has not been seen since.

“He is 5ft 7in and of slim build.

“When last seen, he was wearing a shiny black padded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

“He is known to have links to the Ashford area of Kent.

“Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1520 of 14/04.”