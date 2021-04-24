brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
IAMWARFACE, The Pink Diamond Revue & How We Live announce Brighton gig

Posted On 24 Apr 2021 at 3:51 pm
IAMWARFACE, The Pink Diamond Revue & How To Live are heading to the Green Door Store in Brighton

On Saturday 31st July 2021, striking electro rock band IAMWARFACE will be appearing live in person at Brighton’s popular Green Door Store which is located underneath the mainline railway station. They will be joined by The Pink Diamond Revue and How To Live.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday 30th June 2021, so you will need to add this date into your diary – grab yours HERE.

IAMWARFACE live in Brighton 2020 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

IAMWARFACE last played live at the Green Door Store on 25th January 2020 and the Brighton & Hove News Music Team were there to keep an eye on proceedings – Read our revue HERE.

IAMWARFACE were formed in London five years ago by singer/producer Matt Warneford. The other members are Lou Matthews (guitars), Tom Howe (DJ/synth), Mike Smith (bass) and Adam Stanley (drums). The name of the act is a metaphor for Matt’s own original style of bombastic high-energy groove based electro-rock, which has been affectionately branded “Rocktronica” by none other than legendary Virgin Radio host Eddy Temple Morris.

They have taken the pop route but they keep it dangerous with a fusion of 80’s style vocals, abstract guitars, moody layered synth riffs and pounding drum beats. Their rather decent debut ten track album ‘Year Of The Dragon’ was released on 6th September 2019 to much acclaim.

IAMWARFACE during rehearsals for their Concorde 2 live stream event 16.4.21  (pic Cris Watkins Photography/ PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The band have been influenced by many peers such as Gary Numan (who they have toured with), Depeche Mode, Kasabian, Muse, Big Black Delta, Nero, Queens of the Stone Age, Tears For Fears, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Black Keys and MGMT.

IAMWARFACE last performed live in Brighton on 16th April 2021. It was however a live stream event, but the Brighton & Hove News Music Team were present – Read our account HERE.

Find out more about IAMWARFACE HERE.

The Pink Diamond Revue live in Brighton 2019 (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Support for the 31st July concert will be the unique and exciting outfit The Pink Diamond Revue. The last time they performed live in front of an audience in Brighton was at The Prince Albert on 15th December 2019 and the Brighton & Hove News Music Team went along! Read our revue HERE.

They were also performing at live stream event at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on 16th April 2021 – Read our account HERE.

The Pink Diamond Revue live at the Concorde 2, Brighton (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The Pink Diamond Revue are certainly unique and once seen, never forgotten. Eccentric? Positively! Captivating? Affirmative! Enjoyable? Definitely!

It’s fair to say that they are an electro-amalgam of 1987-89 ‘Music For The Masses’ era Depeche Mode; the electro-psych vibe of TVAM; ‘Peter Gunn’ flavour Art Of Noise; the sound and poses of Sigue Sigue Sputnik and lashings and lashings of Sheep On Drugs imagery and sounds that the likes of Marc Almond would adore. The way they see themselves is: “A world where ‘60s film soundtracks meet sampladelic acid house in a baggy-punk rathole somewhere in Interzone” and “Live band fronted by AciD dol a model from another dimension”.

Visit The Pink Diamond Revue website HERE.

How We Live live at The Prince Albert, 15.12.19 (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Also supporting on the 31st July Green Door Concert will be How To Live, who are a London based minimalist alt-pop duo consisting of Thomas Anonymous and Rich Summers, who work with a variety of instruments including drum machines, live drums, guitars, and synths to create their distinctly British sound.

The duo have recently released their ‘Without A Sound’ single, which you can watch HERE and stream/purchase HERE. Last month, they were back in the studio, where they were finishing off several new tracks. Hopefully we will get to hear these at the forthcoming concert.

How To Live

They have also bravely taken on their rendition of the 1934 (yes 1934!) track ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’ which was composed by Harry Warren and lyricist Al Dubin for the film ‘Dames’. Popular hit versions have included those by The Flamingos (1959) and Art Garfunkel (1975). Watch the How To Live video HERE.

It’s worth checking out their ‘Birds & Light’ single, especially if you are a fan of the melodic side of Soft Cell, Depeche Mode and Psyche. Watch the video HERE and download it HERE.

Visit the How To Live website HERE.

The Green Door Store, Brighton (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge!)

