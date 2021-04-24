Sussex punk sisters Maid Of Ace announce Brighton concert

Thursday 22nd July is going to be a raucous night in Brighton at the Green Door Store as Hastings finest sisters of punk rock Maid Of Ace have announced that they will be taking the venue by storm!

Support will come from the intriguingly named Dee Skusting & The Rodents. Purchase your tickets for the gig HERE or from your usual ticketing agency.

Maid Of Ace have been purveyors of adrenaline fuelled punk since 2005. They are comprised of Alison Cara Elliott (lead vocals/guitar), Anna Coral Elliott (lead guitar/vocals), Amy Catherine Elliott (bass/vocals) and Abby Charlotte Elliott (drums).

The girls released their debut self titled album back in 2014. That was followed by the cleverly titled ‘Maid In England’ in 2016 and their latest long player ‘Live Fast Or Die’ was launched on 27th August last year.

The siblings are best known for their live energy performances, filled with raw sound and straight-to-the-point punk rock and so the many punk rock fans in around Brighton would be recommended to make the trip to the Green Door Store located below Brighton’s Main Railway Station for an evening of speed music and serious pogoing.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have had the pleasure of witnessing Maid Of Ace live on two occasions. The last time was at the CHALK venue on 2nd February 2020 – Read our report HERE. Prior to that was at The Prince Albert on 26th July 2019 – Check out what we had to say about that night HERE.

Grab your Maid Of Ace albums and merch HERE and also on their Bandcamp page HERE.

And as if that wasn’t enough to entice you, they have only managed to get Dee Skusting & The Rodents on the bill too.

Dee Skusting (vox/guitar), Johnny Rodent (drums/ backing vox) and Chris Clark (bass) make up the band and these guys hail from the depths of Los Angeles and enjoy gnawing their way through your eardrums. Their music certainly takes no prisoners! They are proud that they charge through their live sets like a chaotic freight train ready to derail.

Watch their video for ‘Liberty’ from their Debut EP ‘Freedom Lost’ HERE and check out their lead single ‘Vacant Night’ HERE from their forthcoming late 2021 album. Check out their releases on Bandcamp HERE.

It’s not the first time that Maid Of Ace and Dee Skusting & The Rodents have been paired together, as they have recently shared a 7” single as part of issue number nine of Safety Pin Magazine, which also includes interviews with Chris Mundie of The Business, The Lovely Eggs, Rabies Babies, The Dinz, Rage DC, Lucy & The Rats and Deathtraps – Grab your copy HERE.

More information Maid Of Ace HERE and details on Dee Skusting & The Rodents HERE.