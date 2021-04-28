Graffiti tagger caught on CCTV
A graffiti vandal has been caught on camera tagging a pathway near Preston Park in the middle of the night.
Police are asking for help identifying the vandal in these pictures.
The images were taken at about 1.42am on Wednesday, 21 April at Lover’s Walk.
Police have asked anyone with information to call 101.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.