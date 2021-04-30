Police ask for help to find missing woman with links to Brighton

A missing woman could be in Brighton, police said, as they issued a public appeal for help finding her.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 30 April): “Sussex Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Rachel Murnagham.

“Rachel, 51, left her home in Hailsham on Thursday morning (29 April) and had planned to walk into town.

“She is described as 5ft 6in, with shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and white top, black ankle boots and carrying a black backpack.

“She has links to Brighton and Rottingdean.

“If you see Rachel please dial 999 immediately.

“If you have information on where you think she might be, please report this information online or call 101 quoting serial 1062 of 29/04.”