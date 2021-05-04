Western Road closed after window breaks in high winds

Western Road has been closed this lunchtime after a window pane broke in high winds.

The windows, above the former Esprit store on the junction with Regent Hill, reportedly broke last night and there were fears the shards of glass could fall onto pedestrians below.

Buses and other traffic is being diverted while East Sussex Fire and Rescue works to make the scene safe.

A spokeswoman for ESFRS said: “At 12.29pm, we were called to attend a commercial property on Western Road, Brighton following reports of a dangerous structure.

“We have crews from Preston Circus in attendance to ensure that the building is safe.

“Sussex Police are on scene and buses have been diverted due to the road being closed.”