Police identify café tip jar thieves

Police have identified two people suspected of stealing from the tip jar of a seafront café.

Sussex Police said this evening (Wednesday 16 June) that they were working with colleagues from Bedfordshire and had formally identified the couple.

The couple were filmed by Carats Café’s security cameras on Saturday (12 June).

Later the same day the couple returned to their car in Brighton as police smashed a window because of concerns for two dogs locked inside in sweltering heat.

This evening Sussex Police said: “Police investigating the theft of money from Carats Café in Southwick on Saturday (12 June) have formally identified two people in footage from the café.

“The investigation is progressing with the assistance of colleagues at Bedfordshire Police.

“The same two individuals were also involved in an incident in Madeira Drive, Brighton, whereby police responded to a welfare call in respect of two dogs locked in a car.

“The dogs were subsequently released from the car by police.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “The behaviour of the individuals concerned in both of these incidents will not be tolerated.

“I want to send a clear message to those visiting our county that we will actively pursue those who commit crime in Sussex.”