Six illegal workers found at council building site in Portslade

Six illegal workers were found at a council-owned building site in Portslade during a raid by immigration officials and police.

The Home Office said that a “civil penalty referral notice” had been issued to the construction business Morgan Sindall Group which has premises in Dyke Road Drive, Brighton.

The company could face a fine – or civil penalty – of up to £20,000 for each of the six workers, making a total of £120,000.

Morgan Sindall started work on building 42 council flats for Brighton and Hove City Council next to Portslade Town Hall earlier this year.

The old bowls club building was knocked down as part of the scheme and a new sports pavilion has been put up across the road in Victoria Park.

The Home Office said: “Immigration Enforcement conducted an intelligence-led visit to a Morgan Sindall construction site in East Sussex, supported by Sussex Police.

“Six illegal workers were found during the visit and they will be dealt with according to the immigration rules.

“A civil penalty referral notice has been issued to the business for employing individuals with no right to work in the UK.”

Two years ago, Immigration Enforcement raided the Circus Street site in Brighton where Henry Construction was overseeing the transformation of the area.

And earlier this year, a convenience store’s drinks licence was revoked after two people were found living at the premises in conditions described as like “modern slavery”.

One of those found at the Premier Express Saltdean Convenience Store, formerly known as Saltdean News, in Longridge Avenue, Saltdean, was said to have no right to be in the country.