Date change for Rossi Bar gig featuring Brighton band Demonstrations

The Rossi Bar, located at 8 Queens Road, Brighton, had planned to play host to live music sets from Demonstrations, Congratulations and Gobstoppers on Saturday 26th June, but due to the covid situation, this has now been moved to Saturday 24th July.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were fortunate to have witnessed Demonstrations perform live immediately before the first Covid lockdown. They were playing at The Hope & Ruin on 13th March 2020 – Read our review HERE.

Demonstrations are a Brighton based alternative dark guitar pop three-piece consisting of Luke (vocals/guitar), Jess (bass) and Callum (drums/programming). They combine eclectic influences of 80s synth, new wave and indie rock. Building a collection of singles over the past few years Demonstrations have been making waves with their 80’s spangled synth dreams, embellished with a dark twist of gritty guitars and bittersweet tones.

Check out the sound of Demonstrations on their Soundcloud page HERE.

Brighton band, Congratulations offer up a sound far exceeding its 3-piece format. They seek wild combinations of inventiveness, utilising a decade spanning arsenal of influences and a playful approach to recording, delivered via blistering live performances.

Last week the guys dropped their brand new track ‘I Was Asleep’. Check it out on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Also appearing on the bill will be Gobstoppers.

Entry to this Rossi Bar concert is a mere £3 on the door and capacity is limited, so it’s well worth arriving bang on 8pm, so that you can get in!