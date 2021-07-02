Komedia Brighton & Lewes Con Club to host Daddy G (Massive Attack) & Andy Smith (Portishead)

You may consider Grant Marshall, a.k.a. Daddy G as spiritus rector of what has historically become known as the “Bristol Sound“. It’s that laid back sound that breathes dub, reggae, funk, disco and hip hop, represented by protagonists like Massive Attack, Smith & Mighty, Tricky and Portishead. A sound that left its global traces for more than one and a half decades. And Daddy G is its spiritus rector because he was one of the founders of the Wild Bunch Sound System, out of which later Massive Attack emerged. Besides Mushroom and 3-D, Daddy G was both one of the core members of the group as well as one of the group’s main voices.

Way before being part of a band though, Daddy G was known as a DJ. As a ten year old he already recorded mix tapes, inspired by the DJ boyfriend of his older sister. 1980 he was one of the youngest Bristol DJs, quickly establishing his name as a synonym for an eclectic music style. At the parties at which G played, one could always hear the newest in disco, fresh punk funk from NY, the first rap imports as well as soul and dub reggae. When the Wild Bunch Sound System was founded, Daddy G already was a local celebrity. His DJ sets were not only legendary because of their selection and his mixing skills, but because he rocked the microphone as versatile as the wheels of steel.

Andy Smith was the first DJ to release a multi-genre mix album on a major label. When his mix-CD The Document hit the streets back in1998, it became the soundtrack for a generation who had heard Coldcut’s Journeys By DJs but needed to hear more – The Document filled the void.

This appreciation of different genres made Smith the ideal person to provide sample material for Portishead on their first two albums. He went on to make his name as the band’s international tour DJ – reflecting their respect for both the art of digging for breaks and hip-hop scratch DJ-ing. Hip-hop elements formed the basis of the unique Portishead sound.

