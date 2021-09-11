Brighton Station wine shop wins drink licence

A specialist “high end” wine and craft beer shop has secured a licence to sell alcohol at Brighton Station.

Seven Cellars has been granted a licence to open in the former Cards Galore premises at the station after owner Louise Oliver won over a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel.

She persuade the panel of three councillors that there were exceptional circumstances to allow her business to trade in an area where council policy restricts new licences because of drink-related crime and disorder.

The panel said that it had been impressed by Ms Oliver’s presentation and her experience running a nearby off-licence – Seven Cellars at the Seven Dials.

Mrs Oliver plans to run the new shop along the same lines, offering good-quality wines and beers, with an emphasis on Sussex producers.

She works with Plumpton College to build links with local winemakers and teaches people about wine.

The decision letter said: “It (the panel) was impressed by this unique and unusual style of operation, and by the applicants, and considers that it is exceptional in many ways to enable departure from (council policy).

“Firstly, the applicant has another shop (and) a proven track record and experience of operating within the (area).

“Secondly, the location within the concourse at the station means an extra layer of security and management, and the panel note the support from the station and Govia Thameslink. The hours applied for also are not late.

“Thirdly, the robust range of conditions and measures put forward which meet the requirements of the police and the licensing authority will promote the licensing objectives along with the style and operation of the premises.

“The quality of training offered and links with Plumpton College the panel also view as exceptional in this case.”

The shop is expected to open from 10am to 9pm every day, from a date yet to be fixed in the autumn.